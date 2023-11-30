Bus timetable will not be in order until 2025

The province of North Brabant expects that it will take more than a year before the Hermes timetable in the region is back in order.

Dissatisfaction

The province of North Brabant is responsible for public transport and is monitoring the situation, but does not expect the timetable to reach the level agreed in the operating plan until 2025. Political party 50Plus previously asked the council questions about the situation. Residents of a care home in Stratum even started a petition against the disappearance of bus line 12.

Recruitment

Hermes is trying to attract more staff, including through recruitment campaigns. For example, on a recruitment day for Hermes and Arriva, more than a hundred people showed up. An attempt is also being made to entice students, young retirees and people who are at a distance from the labour market to take a job as a bus driver.

Challenges

Training the staff is a challenge, the province says. There are relatively few exam places for the number of candidates. Hermes and other carriers are therefore trying to make additional agreements with the CBR, for example, to allow people who fail a driving test to take a resit sooner.

Compensation

Hermes receives an annual subsidy between 22 and 27 million euros from the province to make providing transport profitable. In addition, the company receives compensation from the government for student transport and ticket sales are an important source of income.

Nevertheless, Hermes made a loss last year, causing the company’s financial position to deteriorate compared to when Hermes started as a carrier in Southeast Brabant. Transdev, owner of Hermes, made a modest profit again in 2022.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha