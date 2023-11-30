Christophe Fouquet to lead ASML

Christophe Fouquet becomes the new CEO of ASML. The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer announced this morning.

Knowledge and network

Fouquet is seen as someone with expert knowledge of the technology behind ASML’s chip machines and the network of companies in which the chip machine builder operates. He has had various jobs within the Veldhoven group over the past fifteen years. This also means he is familiar with the culture within the company.

‘Honoured’

“I am honoured to take the position of CEO. I look forward to continuing to build a good foundation for the coming years, and know that I can rely on more than 42,500 colleagues worldwide,” responds Fouquet. “ We will assist Fouquet to give him a good start”, assures Wennink.

He will take over next year from current captain Peter Wennink and technological CEO Martin van den Brink. The two top executives are retiring. Fouquet is expected to start as the new CEO at the end of April.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha