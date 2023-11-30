IKEA in Son declared best branch in the world

The IKEA branch in the Ekkersrijt business park in Son has been declared the best in the world. Every year, a branch of the furniture giant receives this honour during a competition within the company. This year the branch in Son came out on top.

“All our employees, some of whom have been working for us for 30 years, are very proud that we won,” store manager Fabrice Mangia told the ED. Last week, employees of the branch were presented with the trophy, a Swedish boulder, in Älmhult, the birthplace of IKEA.

Jury verdict

To win, IKEA at Ekkersrijt had to meet specified criteria. The best is selected per country and then a jury deliberates. Particular attention is paid to the satisfaction of customers and employees. Other strengths of the IKEA branch in Son were the focus on employee development, effective tools such as self-scanners, a large store area, a restaurant with 750 seats and the readiness to try out new concepts.

The prize was first awarded ten years ago. The IKEA branch on Ekkersrijt can now call itself the best for one whole year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez