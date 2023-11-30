City winter shelters for homeless almost full

There are currently sufficient shelters for homeless people in Eindhoven who are looking for a warm place to sleep during the winter cold. Nonetheless, according to Sprinkplank040, almost all reception locations are now full.

The number of homeless people in the city is growing, which is putting increasing pressure on shelters. Now that the winter period is coming again and it is freezing at night, shelter organisation Sprinkplank040 must keep a close eye on whether all homeless people can get warm shelter when they knock on the door for help.

Eastern Europeans

This is now happening with two forms of shelter: for homeless people from the region and foreigners living on the streets of Eindhoven. The latter group, more often migrant workers from Eastern Europe, are not entitled to care and shelter in regular shelters. A temporary reception location was created for them this weekend in the Meerhoven district, with approximately 75 sleeping places. “We see this location slowly becoming busier, now that it is colder. We are still strict at the door. However, if temperatures drop below minus three degrees, we will let everyone in,” says director of Springplank040 Thijs Eradus.

Full shelters

Homeless people who have been here for some time and are registered can go to three shelters in Eindhoven. The centres are located on Mathildelaan, Bellefroidlaan and Tongelresestraat. “There is shelter and care for the homeless here. Yet the three locations are now overcrowded. No one can reach them anymore, otherwise we will have problems with fire safety, for example,” says Eradus.

If more homeless people now register at the regular centres, they will be referred to the shelter in Meerhoven. Eradus: “This way we can still help everyone. The only question is for how long. It will be critical, because we are also seeing more and more Eastern Europeans knocking on the door for help.”

Gym

If temperatures drops further and all centres become full, an additional reception location will be set up, according to Eradus. Together with the municipality, he has an eye on a gymnasium in the city. He cannot yet say which room this may be.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez