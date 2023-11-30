Municipality of Son en Breugel and Parish to open parsonage garden

The municipality of Son en Breugel and the Parish of Heilige Oda signed an agreement of intent on Wednesday. Both parties want to involve Park Vroonhoven more in the centre of Son and develop a chapel there.

They also want to open the parsonage garden of the St. Genoveva Church in Breugel to visitors. In addition, a new parish centre is planned. This should be located in the immediate vicinity of the current parsonage and the Sint Genoveva Church. Finally, the parish council would like to see the current parish centre ‘Den Bauw’ designated as ‘residential’.

Investment

The municipality has acquired Park Vroonhoven on a long lease from the parish. This agreement will continue until 2033. Based on the coalition agreement in Son en Breugel, there is a desire to update the park and become more involved in the centre. This requires an investment from the municipality. It is therefore desirable to extend the leasehold period.

The agreement also states that a chapel can be built in Park Vroonhoven. The parish would like to further elaborate and realise this.

Parsonage garden

The parsonage garden of St. Genoveva Church is owned by the parish. The rear part is largely located in the Dommeldal. The parish is prepared to lease this part to the municipality. The parsonage garden can then be opened to visitors and be involved in the nature development of the Dommeldal.

The parish centre ‘Den Bauw’ is outdated and no longer meets current needs. ‘Den Bauw’ now has a social function, but the plan is to turn it into a residential location and to build a new parish centre in or in the immediate vicinity of the current Rectory and St. Genoveva Church.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez