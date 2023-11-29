Expansion of High Tech Campus takes shape with ‘Lucis’

The expansion of the Eindhoven High Tech Campus (HTC) is taking shape. This is now happening on the south side of the smartest square kilometre in The Netherlands. The site also has a name: Lucis. Construction is currently underway on Lucis One, one of the seven buildings on this site.

Also here, companies are offered space to develop new technologies. Last year, the campus organisation announced that more software companies would be attracted, in order to have a broader range of technology companies at HTC.

“Companies want to establish themselves in a place where their people like to come, and Lucis offers that”, Jeroen Triepels, of the campus organisation, explains. Lucis One has eleven floors. At 45 metres, the building will soon be clearly visible from A2. Companies can give their own interpretation to the workspace.

Collaboration between companies is also an important spearhead in the Lucis field. “Multinationals, SMEs, research institutes and start-ups are developing the technologies and products of tomorrow together here”.

Lucis One should be ready in about a year.

