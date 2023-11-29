Large hole in Tongelre road surface

A pile of bricks, an open road surface and a closed off street. That is the situation at ‘t Hofke in Tongelre district. Here, residents encountered a metre-deep hole in the road surface. “There was a bit of panic”.

“Last Saturday the citizens came here and there was a bit of a panic situation, because the road had to be closed off by force”, Hans Deeben, a resident in the street, says. “We heard it was a ‘sinkhole’ or something like that”.

A few weeks ago he made a report, because he saw a hole in the street. “I reported that there was probably a subsidence. We have had no further response to that”, Hans explains. “This is now the result. It seems dangerous to me”.

Surprise

It was also a surprise for other residents. “We haven’t heard anything from the municipality yet, so I’m also curious what will happen next”, Deeben says. The hole is located in front of community centre ‘t Oude Raadhuis (the old town hall). “We had a volunteer party on Friday and the question was whether this was all safe and whether we would not stray into the sewers”, Norbert van Esdonk, of the community centre, says. “But luckily that didn’t happen”.

Prolapse

According to the municipality, there is no sinkhole yet. There is said to have been a crack in a sewer drain, causing the ground to sink. The entire well must be replaced and the sewer pipes reconnected. Sand also needs to be added. The street will be closed for at least another six weeks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob