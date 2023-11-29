Huge explosion in bicycle tunnel, ‘spectator’ acquitted

The police and the judiciary still have no idea who is responsible for the two enormous fireworks explosions in a bicycle tunnel in Veldhoven on New Year’s Eve 2021. This became apparent on Monday morning during a hearing by the police judge in the court in Eindhoven. One of the men who were there was on trial.

The big question on Monday was why the 20-year-old man from Veldhoven had to take a day off to appear before the police judge. The public prosecutor demanded an acquittal during the short hearing, so it was no longer that difficult for the man’s lawyer.

Dumpert

Yes, he was there, the Veldhoven resident acknowledged. And there was no denying that, because he is clearly recognisable on images on the video website Dumpert. But, it is not visible that he really had anything to do with the enormous fireworks bomb that went off there.

“I went to take a look with a friend”, he explained to the judge. “When we got to the tunnel, we saw someone lighting the bomb. We quickly ran out of the tunnel and then there was a huge bang”.

Gunpowder in gasoline

The images don’t lie: a huge explosion, a fireball and a huge pressure wave are the result. The group of boys and men who are watching are literally blown away. The result of 750 grams of gunpowder in 9 litres of gasoline.

“Not useful if you are there”, the public prosecutor, who qualified the explosion as life-threatening, said. But she didn’t get any further than saying it wasn’t smart to be so close to it. “I can’t prove that you had anything to do with that bomb”, the officer explained. The judge therefore had little choice but to acquit the man.

Perpetrator unknown

The Municipality of Veldhoven thought the two explosions on New Year’s Day 2021 were so severe that a report was filed. There was damage to the tunnel, road surface and a traffic sign.

During the hearing, the names of several ‘viewers’ were mentioned, but that did not include the person who lit the bomb. Despite calls on social media and a large file, justice is still far from reaching the perpetrator.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob