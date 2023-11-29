IVN distributes 750 trees and shrubs in Geldrop-Mierlo

Geldrop-Mierlo will get more greenery again early next month. This will happen at the De Paardestal (the horse stable) in Geldrop and ‘t Klokhuis (core) in Mierlo. Volunteers will also plant two bird forests and a shrub hedge on Elsbroekpad in Geldrop.

Councillor Frans Stravers will symbolically plant the first tree. Local residents can also make use of the initiative. For example, IVN (institute for nature education and sustainability) Geldrop is giving away 500 pieces of planting material and IVN Mierlo is giving away 250 plants. This concerns nine types of native plants, all of which attract different animals. Members who are not members of the IVN can also get those.

Goal

During the previous edition in March, a public garden was given away for planting trees. These plants survived the previous drought quite well.

The objective of the national ‘Plan Boom’ (tree plan), of which the initiative in Geldrop-Mierlo is part of, is to plant 10 million extra trees throughout the Netherlands. In Brabant this concerns 1 million plants and trees.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob