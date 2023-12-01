Additional planting in neighbourhoods with little greenery

Over the next few months, the municipality of Eindhoven is going to plant extra green in several neighbourhoods with little green space. The areas are Lakerlopen, Limbeek-Zuid, Tivoli, Hemelrijken and the Gildebuurt.

In the coming months about 1400 square metres of paving, must make way for planting, in these neighbourhoods. This should be done in the form of flower boxes, lawn grass, and extra trees should be planted.

After the aforementioned five neighbourhoods, a year later another four neighbourhoods will be tackled, namely Limbeek-Noord, Bleomenplein, Rochusbuurt, and Joriskwartier. According to Eindhoven Municipality, an increase in green space is beneficial to residents in several ways.

Health

“It improves the surroundings because living in a green neighbourhood is better for health. More greenery also provides cooling through shade and the evaporation of water,” the municipality reports. “In a green environment, water can soak into the ground better than in a paved environment. In addition, planting purifies the air. We also improve biodiversity by choosing the right plantings, i.e. alternating trees, shrubs, and flowers.”

Councilman Rik Thijs says he is happy with the greening of the neighbourhoods. “We’re not only making the center green, where it is badly needed but also in the neighbourhoods outside, in less green neighbourhoods. At Picushof, for example, the initiative to plant green came from the residents themselves. They have joined forces. A great initiative and a green square, as a result,” says Thijs.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.