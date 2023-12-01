Polar bear born in Dierenrijk

Extraordinary news of birth from Dierenrijk zoo. A polar bear was born there this week. The zoo announced that Mother Frimas and her child are doing well. Visitors will have to wait a while before they can see them, as the cub will remain in the nursery for the next few months.

In early November, polar bear Frimas began to retreat into the maternity room. “From that, we could tell that the mating we saw in March was most likely successful! A polar bear mating takes about eight months, so we had to wait and see,” said zookeeper Stephan Rijnen.

That patience was rewarded this week. “Tuesday morning we looked at the camera footage and discovered some good news! A young polar bear the size of a guinea pig was lying with mother Frimas.”

Only three polar bear pairs

This is special because the future of the polar bear is uncertain. Their habitat is getting smaller. In addition, there are only three polar bear pairs in Europe that are suitable for breeding. “The question remains, of course, whether young animals will come from these pairs of polar bears. It is extra special for us that in Dierenrijk it succeeded!”

The mother and the newborn will remain in the nursery for the coming period. “In just under a month, the eyes will only open. The cub must first grow before it can enter the outside world. It is still much too small now.”

The young polar bear is expected to grow at an average rate of 200 grams per day. Enthusiasts can join in on that growth spurt, as Dierenrijk will have a screen showing a live connection from the maternity room. “This way, visitors can still experience a little of the development of the young polar bear!” said Rijnen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.