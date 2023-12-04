Olympics qualification tournament gets more money

The municipality reserves 80,000 euros to support a qualification tournament for the Olympic Games to be held in Eindhoven. The college agrees that the swimming tournament will put Eindhoven on the athletic map. This is why it has decided to increase the customary subsidy to the KNZB, the Dutch Royal Swimming Association, to support this event.

The Eindhoven Qualification Meet is usually held in April, and customarily receives a subsidy of 35,000 euros. However, this year’s tournament is the final opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the Paris Olymocs and Paralympics, which is why the KNZB applied for a higher subsidy.

The college has decided to grant the additional subsidy. It agrees that the swimming tournament is important to make a bid for the organisation of other large-scale tournaments to come. Besides, the organisers are also expected to make a contribution to society. During the event, activities are to be organised for companies, for swimmers not associated with a swimming club, and for children.

Green light

Therefore the college has given the green light for a one-off increase in the subsidy. The extra money comes from a fund labelled ‘reserve strategic sports events’. Both the minicipality and the KNZB want to use this money to put bigger spotlights on the tournament. The Olympic qualification tournament will be held from 11 through 14 April next year.