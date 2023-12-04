Evoluon grounds set for new light festival

One hundred and fifty works of light art can be seen on the grounds of the Evoluon from next Saturday. This is because a new light festival will start here: Lumina Park.

The festival, themed ‘Back to the Future’ last for one month. Lumina Park is well-known in Eastern Europe. In several cities, locations have been decorated with lights in winter atmosphere for some time. Now it is Eindhoven’s turn.

Senses

“The Evoluon site will be beautifully illuminated at night, giving the park a special atmosphere. In Lumina Park, we combine lights art with technology to create an experience that will excite the senses”, says Jan Szagdaj , founder of the light event.

Film and show

Besides the artworks, there are also several activities to be found in Lumina Park. These include a movie afternoon for children, a light show and places to eat and drink.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani