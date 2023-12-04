Geldrop-Mierlo in winter atmosphere

Geldrop-Mierlo will be enveloped in a winter atmosphere this month. There are markets and concerts but you can also skate or slide down a ramp.

Music Festival

Next weekend there will be a Christmas market in Mierlo. Besides food stalls around ‘t Patronaat, there is also a music programme, with the talent show ‘Mierlo Got Talent’ and the music show ‘Mierlo Maestro’. Furthermore, the Mierlo Kerbs* Championship will also take place. This will be around the Lucia church.

Wensambulance foundation

From 13 December to 7 January, there will again be a skating rink in the centre of Geldrop. There will also be a Glass House of local radio station KommuS on the Horecaplein. The radio makers spin paid request songs at the skating rink. The money raised will be donated to the Wensambulance Brabant foundation. They help seriously ill people to fulfil their last wish. On Christmas Eve, KommuS launches a top 500, a list of the best songs of all time.

Dickens event

On 16 December, the programme also includes the Dickens event in Geldrop. This will bring the old Charles Dickens Christmas atmosphere to life in the village. Various choirs and actors will participate. A Christmas Carol is one of Dickens’s many famous books.

Source: Studio040

* Kerbs: Two people stand on either side of the road and throw a football so it hits their kerb and bounces to your half of the road. (EN ed.)

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan