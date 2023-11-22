Van rams into senior home: ‘It was very scary’

A bus from a glazier company rammed into a seniors’ home at ‘t Hofke in Eindhoven on Tuesday morning. The apartment and the bus were severely damaged. No one was injured in the accident.

Fortunately, resident Joke (80) was out of the house at the time. When she got home she found her house in disarray. “Everything was broken and there was glass everywhere”, she says. She was shocked by what she found. The driver of the van was also shocked. “He was so nervous, I felt really bad for him”. Joke invited him in. “He apologised and even cried”.

Epilepsy

The driver had probably suffered an epileptic fit and lost control of the van, which veered and came to a stop against the building. “I said I was glad he had nothing himself. Nobody had anything. It’s all just material”. The driver was checked by the ambulance, but did not need to go to hospital.

The co-driver was also not injured. The facade of the house was made the same afternoon.

