Suspected drug waste dumped in Dommel, foam appears

Drug waste has most likely been dumped in Dommel river. How much and where exactly is still being investigated. Foam was found in the water in Geldrop and Heeze. There was also a jerry can and the emergency services found ‘acid waste’.

The foam can be seen in the Dommel near Mierloseweg in Geldrop. Police and fire brigades are trying to find out exactly where the waste was dumped. The fire brigade has taken measurements, which have shown that it is almost certainly drug waste. The water board has also been informed and is participating in the investigation.

Pollution

It is not yet known how much drug waste has been discharged into the water. It must therefore also become clear how great the impact of pollution is on the environment.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob