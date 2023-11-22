Teun Heldens is intended as Mayor of Heeze-Leende

Teun Heldens will probably become the new Mayor of Heeze-Leende. He was nominated by the city council on Monday evening.

Heldens is 30 years old and lives in Meijel, Limburg. He has been active in politics since he was eighteen. He was a councilor for the VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) in Peel en Maas for nine years, including group chairman that year. He was also a member of Parliament in Limburg for four years. He has been an Alderman in Nederweert since September, where he temporarily replaces another Alderman due to illness.

Choice

The confidential committee, a delegation from the Heeze-Leende municipal council, is convinced of the choice. Heldens is seen as a driven person who stands among people and is future-oriented.

Succession

Heldens succeeds Paul Verhoeven, who was Mayor of Heeze-Leende for seventeen years. He is going to retire. In the past period, 25 applicants applied for the Mayor position.

The Minister of the Internal Affairs must still agree to the nomination. Heldens is expected to be installed on 1 February.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob