GLOW: ‘Busiest edition ever’

There were sometimes traffic jams again last week on the GLOW route. The organisation of the light art festival even speaks of ‘the busiest edition ever’.

The organisation no longer keeps track of the number of visitors. It is said that never before have so many people walked past the light artworks in the city centre of Eindhoven. This means that this time the festival attracted more than 750,000 visitors.

GLOW in region

New this year was that light art could also be seen in various villages. For example, locally famous buildings in Geldrop, Mierlo, Waalre, Oirschot and Best were illuminated. If it is up to the organisation, ‘GLOW in the region’ will be further expanded in the coming years.

What was also striking this year is that many catering entrepreneurs wanted to benefit from the festival. The number of so-called GLOW Hosts has more than doubled compared to last year. More visitors interrupted walking the route for a snack or drink.

