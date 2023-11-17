GLOW also in neighbouring municipalities

For the first time, GLOW can be visited not only in the center of Eindhoven but also in five neighboring municipalities. In Geldrop, Mierlo, Waalre, Best, and Oirschot famous buildings are illuminated, including portraits of inhabitants.

Local

“I really like it,” says a woman with two young children in Mierlo. Here, the windmill is transformed into a work of art. “I also like that local residents were asked to give input, that really makes it ours,” she says.

The artwork, under the name CITYVERSE by atelier OCUBO, aims at fellow villagers. In Waalre, portraits of residents are on display at the town hall. “Look, that’s Liz, with her doll,” says photographer Mariet Wielders. Three weeks ago, they asked the residents to send portraits for the artwork. “It’s very nice. People are responding very positively. Many people also stop by to see if they are in it,” she says.

Scoop

This is the first time in eighteen years that one can visit the light festival in various places in the region. “It’s a little farther from the rest, but it’s fun,” says a visitor in Geldrop. “That way you get to visit places for a change.”

Village Route

If it were up to GLOW’s organizers, the light festival would only spread its wings further into the region in the coming years. “If you would like to do something really fun, you go to a village at night with a group,” GLOW director Ronald Ramakers says. “There you then take a hotel and the next evening you walk to the next village. Until you end up in downtown Eindhoven at the end.”

Source: Studio040

Translation by Chaitali Sengupta