Drugs lab discovered in Blixembosch terraced house

A drugs lab has been dismantled on Rigoletto in the Eindhoven neighborhood of Blixembosch. This happened Thursday around midnight by officers of a special police unit.

The police tracked down the lab after municipal employees smelled a strange odour. When checked, there was a sweet chemical smell in the air.

Further investigation is underway. No one has yet been arrested.

Risks

Making synthetic drugs in the middle of a residential area is not harmless. For example, inhaling or touching the chemicals needed for production can lead to health problems. Explosions can also occur.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta