Eindhoven fastest growing Brabant municipality

Over the next 25 years, population growth in Brabant will increase less rapidly than in recent years, except in Eindhoven. The largest city in the province is growing fast and will continue to grow the fastest of all municipalities in the coming decades.

Growth

The biggest reason for the population decline in North Brabant is an ageing population. This will reach its peak in 2040 when there will be significantly more elderly than young adults. In Eindhoven, the number of young adults continues to grow, which means that the birth rate is persistently higher than the death rate.

Between 2030 and 2040, the number of residents in many municipalities increases minimally. On the other hand, the years 2040 to 2050 will see a significant decline in many municipalities. In Eindhoven, the number of inhabitants will continue to rise consistently until 2050.

Housing shortage

Despite this development, the population in Brabant is increasing faster than previously thought. The province is expected to have three million inhabitants in 2050, which is 375,000 more than in 2023. North Brabant has a major housing construction challenge for this.

According to the province, almost one and a half million homes will be needed by 2050. This is also a major challenge for Eindhoven. The city is already experiencing a significant housing shortage and it is expected that more houses will be needed in the coming years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha