King visits volunteers at the ‘Ik Wil’ Foundation

King Willem-Alexander visited the volunteers of the Eindhoven ‘Ik Wil’ (Yes, I do) Foundation on Tuesday morning. The organisation recently received a national award for connecting people and the help it offers for residents to develop their talents.

The king attended a language lesson, a painting lesson and a cooking course at the foundation. At the same time, he spoke to the volunteers about their motivations, plans and experiences. Willem-Alexander also discussed the social impact that the foundation has on those involved.

‘Appeltje van Oranje’ 2023 award

‘Ik Wil’ was rewarded with an ‘Appeltje van Oranje’ at the beginning of last month. The prize is awarded to special social initiatives in the country. The Eindhoven volunteer organisation offers a place to people with diverse backgrounds and nationalities. Local residents drop in for coffee, a chat or a meal together, but there are also lessons such as painting, Arabic and Dutch. The foundation received a sum of 25,000 euros as a reward.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas