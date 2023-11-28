Community service for police officer who killed motorist

The 26-year-old police officer who caused an accident in December last year has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service. Moreover, he is not allowed to drive a car for six months.

Location

The officer drove across Dr Cuyperlaan with flashing lights in December 2022 pursuing a vehicle that was alledgedly transporting a decoy bicycle. The policecar drove at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour, where 50 kilometres per hour is the maximum permitted speed.

At the intersection with Woenselsestraat, the officer ran into a motorcyclist at 100 kilometres per hour. The car came to a stop against a light pole. The victim did not survive the blow.

Rulings

The court found that the officer was careless and inattentive and did not take enough account of other road users. He exceeded police guidelines. The court also believes that the suspect should not be punished in the same way as an ordinary road user because the actions of a police officer entail risks. The suspect acted with the best intentions, was deeply affected and expressed regret to the relatives.

The court therefore does not consider an unconditional prison sentence appropriate. However, the man will receive a community service order of 200 hours and a driving ban of twelve months, six of which will be conditional.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha