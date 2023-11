A woman was seriously injured in an accident at the intersection of Achtseweg-Noord and Mispelhoefstraat on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was sitting next to the driver in a car. The car collided with a truck. The driver of the car was also injured. Both occupants were taken to hospital.

In addition to ambulance personnel, the police and fire brigade were also quickly on site. The police are still investigating.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha