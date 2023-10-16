Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Eindhoven centre

In the centre of Eindhoven hundreds of people gathered to exptress their support for Palestine. The protesters walked from 18 Septemberplein to Stadhuisplein. They carried large flags and placards with slogans.

The occasion for the protest march is the conflict between Israel and Palestine. On Saturday 7 October Hamas fighters invaded Israel. They killed over a thousand people. Over three thousand people were wounded.

Israel retaliated by bombing the Gaza strip. Those bombings killed nearly two thousand Palestinians. Over seven thousand Palestininas were wounded.

‘Stop genocide’

This made the Palestinian community in The Netherlands decide to take action. The protesters carried Palestininan flags through Eindhoven centre, They were also carrying placards with a clear message: “End apartheid, Stop the genocide, Free Palestine”.

source: Studio040

EN editorial team