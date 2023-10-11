Plane to pick up Dutch people from Israel

A military transport plane left from Eindhoven Air Base this morning to pick up Dutch people from Israel. The Ministry of Defence reports this.

The cabinet decided on Tuesday evening to deploy the device. The reason is the war raging between Israel and Hamas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to find out how many people with a Dutch passport want to make use of this option of return.

Transportation and evacuations

The aircraft is an Airbus A330 that was stationed in Eindhoven. Such a device is usually used to refuel other aircraft in the air. The aircraft is also used for the transport of people, cargo and medical evacuations. The A330 can accommodate 267 passengers and 45 tons of cargo.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob