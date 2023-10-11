Celebrities queuing for film premiere of Teun Toebes

Passers-by marvel at the entrance of the Tuschinski film theatre in Amsterdam. TV stars Gerda Havertong, Splinter Chabot, Joris Linssen, Dolf Janssen and Adelheid Roosen, but also minister Conny Helder and Frans Timmermans: they all want to be at the premiere of ‘Human Forever’. The first film by Teun Toebes from Best.

Everyone willingly poses in front of the lens of show photographer Edwin Smulders and his colleagues. And Toebes hugs and poses with all the stars. He gently, but urgently, quickly directs the lesser gods inside. The show is going well for him, but he does not lose sight of his goal.

Toebes is only 24 but already has a long history of working with elderly people with dementia. As a young student he went out with them and did things they used to enjoy: moments of happiness. “This premiere is especially nice because it allows me to draw attention to a hopeful message about dementia. And the fact that so many people come to this is great for the future”.

In 2019, Toebes was elected Brabander van het Jaar (Brabant resident of the year). A short time later he went to live in a nursing home himself and wrote a book about it: ‘Verpleegthuis’ (nursing home). It became a bestseller, with translations into German, English and Arabic. And Toebes went to make a film together with the documentary maker friend Jonathan de Jong.

Bewitched

For three years, Toebes and De Jong filmed in eleven countries to show how people with dementia are treated there. The differences between countries are enormous. In South Africa they are sometimes burned alive because they talk to themselves and young people think they are bewitched. But in the same country, children also take in their parents with dementia and care for them lovingly.

Toebes visited countries in Scandinavia, because the elderly there have more freedom than here. There are images of an elderly lady lying on the hard floor because she loves underfloor heating: anything is allowed. But there is also a fence around those nursing homes.

Disarming

Because Toebes is sincere in his interest and asks disarming questions, older people open up to him. In South Africa and Moldovia he dances with them and in Belgium a lady wants to know whether he is a boy or a girl because he has such an exuberant head of long curls.

Minister Conny Helder of Healthcare had long conversations with Toebes and she had seen the film before. She completely agrees with him that you should always keep an eye on the person behind the elderly person with dementia. She thinks the film is well made and catchy. But Toebes is also critical of the Dutch healthcare system and she does not always think that is justified.

“I really think there are great examples in the Netherlands where you see how people with dementia live in freedom. He could have shown more of that”. Toebes no longer agrees: “The system focuses on control and safety and not on happiness and solidarity”.

Standing ovation

When his film is over, he is rewarded with a standing ovation by an enthusiastic audience. And everyone wants to hug him and take a picture with him. He’s floating a bit about it: “It’s impossible to put into words. Fantastic to be together with so many beautiful people”.

But then there is the focus again on what he wants to achieve with his film: “I hope that we will look at people with dementia differently, because it is so necessary. But I am confident it will happen”.

Only 24 and a book, a film and words of praise from heads of state. What else do you have to do? His mother Moniek is sure: “Teun has only just started”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob