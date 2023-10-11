Weverijmuseum in Geldrop celebrating 40th anniversary

The Weverijmuseum (weaving museum) in Geldrop will celebrate its 40th anniversary at the end of next week. There will be free admission on these days. You can also participate in various activities and visitors can explore the renovated shop and the Museumcafé.

The Weverijmuseum was founded on 16 June, 1983 by volunteers to safeguard the textile industry’s inventory and keep the weaving craft alive. For seventeen years the organisation was able to use the NEKO hosiery factory in H. Geeststraat, but in 2000 it moved to the current location; the former Van den Heuvel textile factory on Molenstraat.

Activities

During the anniversary weekend, visitors can listen to the stories of the tour guides and weavers. Interim director Jolijn Brouwer: “You can discover the pattern makers, lace and label makers and the largest collection of historic looms in the Netherlands. Weave one of the largest tapestries in Geldrop-Mierlo and see how the tea towels are made on the various weaving machines”.

There is also live music and lectures. “And in the museum café, you get a free slice of weaver’s cake with a cup of coffee or tea”, Brouwer says. The children have also been thought of. “They can participate in a weaving workshop. In addition, a tombola takes place every half hour, with which you can win prizes”.

Anniversary tea towel

The museum is expanding its permanent collection of tea towels especially for the anniversary. The first designer to design the set of tea towels is Thera Berkhout. Museum volunteer and weaver. Her sets are available in five colours.

An anniversary tea towel has also been developed by ‘the queen of kitchen textiles’ Mariette Wolbert. The museum’s volunteers have made a very personal contribution to this. The new tea towels are for sale during the anniversary weekend.

For more information : Activities – Weverijmuseum

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob