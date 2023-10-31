Eindhoven Airport had a good summer season

Eindhoven Airport says it can look back on a good summer season. The airport welcomed a total of almost 4.6 million passengers between the end of March and the end of October.

In total there were 27,678 flight movements (take-offs and landings). This is slightly more than in the summer season of 2019, the year before corona. At that time there were almost 4.5 million passengers and 27,228 flight movements. In October only, which is the last month of the summer season, there were a total of 600,458 passengers.

Furthermore, Eindhoven Airport speaks of negligible waiting times in the summer. Passengers are also said to be satisfied with travel through the airport, with a score of 7 out of 10. Fewer long queues, compared to the year before, are cited as an important reason.

Traditionally, July, August and September were also the peak months this summer season. Top days in terms of passenger numbers were Friday, Sunday, and Monday. The busiest day this year was September 15, with 24,597 passengers. The most popular destinations this summer season were Malaga, London, and Alicante.

