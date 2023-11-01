Weekly incidents at ‘horror roundabout’

No one feels safe at the intersection of Beemdstraat and Kasteellaan, which is known as Eindhoven’s ‘horror roundabout’ due to many accidents and near-accidents. According to residents and the 50Plus faction, bruises, scratches and material damage occur every week.

Official figures mention 19 accidents in four years. But according to many people, that is just the tip of the iceberg. “I wouldn’t let my children cycle here”, Jennifer Vogels says. She works in an office overlooking the roundabout and is startled every now and then by a collision. “I think on average an accident happens every week”, she says.

Overview

The cause may be the lack of overview that users of the roundabout have when they enter the intersection. And the different layout: the road halves are separated by a slight height difference. Vogels: “Drivers who don’t come here often are sometimes shocked by the traffic situation”. An older man who passes the roundabout every day can confirm this. “I’m glad I have good brakes, I think I’ve had to squeeze my brakes hard about thirty or forty times”.

The Eindhoven opposition party 50Plus has asked council questions about the dangerous roundabout. The municipality will soon provide a response to this.

