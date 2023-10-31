Eindhoven wants to shine during New Years Event

‘Step into the new tradition of New Years event ‘EHVE’ and embrace the magic of the free New Year’s Eve show in Eindhoven!’ This is how the message from Eindhoven247, the agency commissioned by the municipality to organise the new event, begins. On December 31, it will be an evening full of (live) music and a big fireworks show.

“This is not just an event; it will be an ode to our great city!” says organiser Patrick van de Voort. The spectacle takes place on the 18 Septemberplein at the foot of De Lichttoren.” New Years EHVE lasts from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

According to Van de Voort, the party is for everyone. “New Years event is free to enter, a gift to all residents. On this evening, Eindhoven shows its musical diversity, including the Fresku ‘Eind hoger’ Opening Show, Joël Borelli Live, and the La Fuente NYE Special.”

Registration Studio040

Studio040 is in discussions with Eindhoven247 to see whether the regional broadcaster can register this event. Director Mike Weerts: “This would of course be great for the residents of Eindhoven, who would rather enjoy this spectacle from their living room. In addition, it is a great opportunity for Studio040 to participate in a new tradition to be formed.”

Ban fireworks

The city council says that the show offers a good alternative to continue the tradition of celebrating New Year’s Eve together. Lighting consumer fireworks is no longer allowed in the city. Every year there is a fair amount of material damage caused by fireworks. In addition, people are regularly injured and residents and animals experience noise pollution. To ensure that the ban is followed as effectively as possible, the municipality is deploying additional supervisors.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Yawar Abbas