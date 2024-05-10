Eindhoven residents may give city forest a new name

The municipality is looking for a name for the city forest in Eindhoven Noordwest. Eindhoven residents can help think about it. The name that best captures the area’s character, splendor, and significance will be chosen.

Through the municipality’s website, people can participate until 19 June by sending a name and a short motivation as to why that name fits the area.

The winner will be chosen by a jury consisting of Eline Hintzen (great-granddaughter of Frits Philips), Peter Kentie (director of Eindhoven365), and Rik Thijs (alderman for climate, energy, land and greening). The name will be announced in autumn 2024. The best name will be chosen and the inventor will win a private tour of the De Wielewaal estate.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta