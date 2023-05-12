Eindhoven gets central fireworks show for New Years’ Eve

Eindhoven will get a central fireworks and light show next New Year’s Eve. This will be the alternative to citizens setting off fireworks themselves. The city council previously announced its intention to issue a ban and is now allocating €850,000 for the show.

With the show, the city government says it has a good alternative to continue the tradition of celebrating New Year’s Eve together. The setting off of consumer fireworks will no longer be allowed in the city, as previously announced.

Nuisance

The mayor and the aldermen are following the wishes of the Eindhoven City Council by deciding on this ban. The city council thinks the new course will reduce the nuisance caused by fireworks. Every year, in addition to the material damage caused by fireworks, there are cases of injury too. Furthermore, residents and animals experience noise pollution.

Enforcement

Several times in recent years, the fireworks industry expressed its unhappiness with a ban. Some entrepreneurs expect that a ban will be difficult to enforce. The city council says that “enforcement is hardly possible and a fireworks-free Eindhoven also requires a culture change. And that will take several years”.

Nevertheless, to ensure that the ban is followed as closely as possible, the municipality is deploying extra supervisors around the turn of the year. Furthermore, activities are organised for young people.

Evaluation

Formally, the city council still has to approve a local ban next month. The evaluation will come early next year.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.