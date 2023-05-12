Climate activists protest at Rabobank

Activists from Milieudefensie held a protest at Rabobank in the centre of Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon. They believe the bank should do much more to combat global warming.

According to Milieudefensie, the bank must realise a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030: almost 50% compared to 2019. Thus, Rabobank should come up with a good climate plan, the activists insist. Furthermore, the organisation should help solve the nitrogen crisis, by no longer investing in companies without a climate plan and no longer providing loans to intensive livestock farming.

Meeting

Milieudefensie stood in front of the Fellenoord branch on Thursday afternoon to make a statement. It is also the run-up to a shareholders’ meeting on Monday at the bank in Utrecht. During that meeting, the environmental organisation wants to ask critical questions. The actions are also supported by Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace.

Source: Studio040

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.