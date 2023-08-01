Two friends win 1.3 million at casino

Two friends won the jackpot at Holland Casino in Eindhoven at midnight on Saturday evening. Just as they were planning to go home, one of them decided to press the slot machine button one more time. And then it hit: the pair won no less than € 1,371,247.16.

They were overjoyed with the prize. “Yes, it is unbelievable! We are very happy with this,” says the 33-year-old from Brabant. “We played together all evening, but I ended up being the last to press the winning button on the machine because my friend was busy on his phone at the time. But of course, we do share the prize!”, he laughs.

Eindhoven records

It is not the first time that visitors to the Eindhoven casino go home with a large amount. In 2001, for example, a visitor won an amount of more than eight million guilders. Holland Casino Eindhoven was also in the news in February of this year. Then a couple walked away with the poker jackpot. A 65-year-old man and his wife won no less than 535,957 euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated: Yawar Abbas