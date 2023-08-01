Rental of electric scooters prohibited

Electric scooters may no longer be rented out in the Heilige Hartkerk. The landlord must stop this, says the Eindhoven city council. The so-called e-choppers cause nuisance and pose a safety risk in the area.

The VVD asked the city council questions about the issue. The opposition party wanted to know how the municipality can make life easier for entrepreneurs in the city. The entrepreneur in the church has been working for years to realise a sports and recreation facility but without success.

Currently, renting out e-choppers near the church in Gestel is not allowed due to the zoning plan.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha