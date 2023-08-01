Refugees and residents work together for open air cinema

Refugees and residents are joining forces in their preparations for the open-air cinema in the Eindhoven Victoriapark.

A total of twenty refugees, who meet up in the refugee living room, an activity centre and meeting place for regugees awaiting the outcome of their application, are offering their help. They are making bunting in a sewing workshop, as well as cushions to be used by visiors to the cinema. Seniors in the area will be met at their homes by the refugees. The residents and the refugees will also be making soup together, to be served during their movie night.

Connections

A spokesperson for the living room says the event is intended to bring refugees and residents closer together. The budget for the evening comes from contributions from the neigbourhood fund of the Woonbedrijf Coorperation, and from the society Ladies Circle.

The movie night in the open-air cinema will take place on 1 September.