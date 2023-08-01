Suicide powder salesman Alex S. will appeal

Alex is appealing against the sentence he received for, among other things, supplying the deadly drug X. This is confirmed by his lawyer Tom Gijsberts after a report by RTL Nieuws. Gijsberts does not want to comment further on this decision.

The judge in Den Bosch sentenced Alex S. on July 18 to 3.5 years in prison, with one and a half years suspended. He is said to have sent the drug to at least 1600 people, and at least ten of those people subsequently committed suicide.

Taking the law into his own hands

Four years in prison had been demanded against the Eindhoven resident. The court weighed in his favour that he had reduced accountability and was not out to earn a lot of money by providing the drug. The judge did count it heavily against the suspect that he sent the suicide drug ‘on a large scale’ by post for three years. According to the judge, the suspect took the law in his own hands.

