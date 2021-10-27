33 People died after buying suicide drug

33 People who bought suicide powder and anti-vomiting agent from Alex S. now died. The trial against S. started on Wednesday.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports that 33 people who bought the suicide drug are no longer alive. In 15 cases, the death could be directly linked to ingestion of drug X.

In addition, research shows that almost 700 people have purchased drug X and the anti-vomiting agent from S. from Eindhoven. This emerges from financial research. S. had one account in his name on which payments for the drugs were received from a total of 694 people.

Last week it was announced that besides the 28-year-old Alex S. also a 72-year-old woman from Amersfoort and a 78-year-old man from Den Bosch were arrested on suspicion of criminal assisted suicide.

Are you thinking about suicide or are you worried about someone close to you? Talking about suicide helps and can be done anonymously through the chat at www.113.nl or by phone at 113 or 0800-0113.

Source: Studio040