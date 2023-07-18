Two years in prison for suicide powder dealer Alex S.

Alex S. must go to jail for two years for selling suicide powder. That was determined by the court in Den Bosch on Tuesday afternoon. The 30-year-old Eindhoven resident sold the powder at least 1600 times, because of which ten people died.

He also faces a suspended sentence of 18 months if he goes wrong again.

The sentence is lower than the four years unconditional prison sentence that the public prosecution service previously demanded. This is partly due to his reduced accountability and the long duration of the trial.

Unique case

“It is the first time that someone in the Netherlands has been convicted of large-scale trafficking in suicide drugs,” the judge emphasised, explaining how unique the case is. “You didn’t ask any questions at all”, he told S.

“It could also not be ruled out that the substances would come into the hands of children or that the postman was exposed to them. It was in a simple screw jar at the post, “said the judge. “You have taken very big risks. Some suicides might have been prevented with the right therapy.”

Demonstration

Alex showed no emotion when listening to the statement. Ten demonstrators in the public gallery were wearing a white vest, with the text: ‘boss over your own death’. They were also present around previous sessions. Alex S. was arrested in July 2021 after several people died taking drug X. Anyone could order the packages: he didn’t ask why buyers wanted the drug. He sent the packages by mail, sometimes hundreds at a time.

The man from Eindhoven sold the drug because he believes that people should be able to choose when they die. According to him, it would lead to a gentle death. Relatives thought that there was no ‘easy death’, as S. promised, but called it ‘an agony’ during an earlier hearing.

Panic Attack

Some had panic attacks or epileptic fits before they died. There are also stories of people who regretted taking the drug. “Sometimes it takes up to forty hours before someone dies,” the public prosecution service (OM) said earlier.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, S. worked on a large scale and professionally. His apartment was a production site for many years. According to the judiciary, S. could live well on the trade in suicide kits, which he sold for 45 euros each, including anti-emetic and instructions.

Talking about suicidal thoughts helps and is possible with the 113 Suicide Prevention Foundation via 0900 0113 (available 24 hours a day) and 113.nl.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas