Premises closed after a drugs lab discovery

The municipality of Eindhoven has closed premises on the Leemkuil in Eindhoven after the discovery of a drugs lab. The existence of the lab came to light after a large fire two months ago.

On May 1 earlier this year, there was a fire on the same premises on the Leemkuil in Eindhoven. A drugs lab was found to contain a large amount of MDMA. Furthermore, substances contributing to the preparation of synthetic drugs were found.

The premised will be closed for one year.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran