Xavi Simons swaps PSV for PSG

Xavi Simons has arrived at a decision. The talented midfielder is leaving PSV for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The move involves a transfer fee of six million euros.

The 20-year-old prodigy came over free from the French top club last summer. He signed a contract until mid-2027 at the Eindhoven club.

In his first year, Xavi Simons immediately took PSV in tow. He became co-top scorer of the Eredivisie with 19 goals. He was also a starter eight times.

Buy-back option used

After a strong season from Simons, PSG decided to activate the buy-back option. However, it was up to the Amsterdam native whether he would return to the French capital.

After much deliberation, Xavi Simons has decided to swap PSV for PSG after one year. He has since left the training camp to complete the transfer to the French top club.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn