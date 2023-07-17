New bus line: works on Marathonloop

Work has started on Marathonloop for the arrival of the HOV3 line. This new fast bus line will run between Eindhoven Airport and the Woensel bus station.

The northern lane of Marathonloop will be redesigned as a bus lane in two directions. The southern carriageway will also undergo a transformation. The aim of redesigning the southern carriageway is to ensure that the number of lanes at the intersections remains the same for other traffic. The work is taking place in phases. The first phase should be completed by the end of this month.

Tens of millions

The construction of the so-called HOV3 line will cost 38 million. Initially, the amount was estimated at 30 million euros, but due to rising construction costs, among other things, it turns out to be more expensive. The arrival of the fast bus line will be financed by the municipality.

The bus line will run from the airport via Marathonloop and Anthony Fokkerweg to the bus station at Woensel Shopping Centre. The bus line should also provide better public transport access to the Brainport Industries Campus.

