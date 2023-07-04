TU/e receives 2.4 billion euros

Eleven projects in which the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is involved have received an investment from the National Growth Fund. This entails a total amount of more than 2.4 billion euros. The projects in which the government has invested must ensure long-term economic growth.

Projects

A maximum of 160 million euros will be invested by the government in the ‘National Approach Professionalisation of Teachers’. This project helps teachers in their professional development because according to the project group ‘good education and a well-trained workforce form the basis for our prosperity and well-being’.

The other focus area is the Charging Energy Hubs. The proposal aims to adapt the electricity grid by developing so-called Charging Energy Hubs. These are to enable the integration of charging infrastructure, battery storage and renewable energy sources. To achieve this, the project will receive 44 million euros.

Greenlight

A total of 4 billion euros has been awarded to eighteen project proposals, eleven of which involve TU/e. However, it remains to be seen whether all projects will receive their funding. Some projects have to take extra steps before they actually receive the earmarked amount.

It was just last week that another huge grant (Vidi) was awarded to four TU/e scientists.

