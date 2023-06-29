Huge grant for four TU/e scientists

Four scientists from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) received eight hundred grand to continue working on their promising research. They were awarded prestigious Vidi grants for this purpose.

Janne-Mieke Meijer, Wouter Meulemans, Tugce Martagan and Ruud van Sloun are the lucky ones.

Research and development

Meijer is trying to arrive at new insights into the behaviour of certain microparticles. This is needed to develop further all kinds of smart materials, which are needed in healthcare or for good energy storage.

Meulemans is researching algorithms which help make data and information more visible. At the same time, Martagan is researching drug manufacturing which should lead to drugs becoming more affordable. While Van Sloun’s research aims to improve the quality of ultrasound, a technique used to image tissue.

Many applications

A total of 551 researchers have applied for a Vidi grant this year. Less than a fifth received a grant.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn