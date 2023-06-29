Benefit victims in Eindhoven reject municipality assistance

There are 711 victims of the benefits affair in Eindhoven, the board says in response to questions from the Elderly Appèl Hart for Eindhoven. The vast majority of those victims do not want to use the help that the municipality of Eindhoven offers, the board reports.

Eindhoven offers help to the victims through WijEindhoven. It supports victims in areas such as work, money, health and housing. But 543 of the 711 victims do not want help from the municipality. The board has not yet commented on why the victims are refraining from help.

Waiting lists

Nationally, 62,000 benefit victims have registered. Eindhoven offers support to victims within the city limits because help from the national government can take a long time to arrive.

The victims who reported in 2020 will often receive help in 2023. But victims who only reported in 2021 usually have to still wait to receive the allowance. This waiting period can take from 1 to 3 years, meaning that many parents are not compensated for the harm done until 2025.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez