Waalre’s excess budget left over

Waalre has about 1.8 million euros left over for this past year. This is according to the annual report of the municipality.

The city council wants to place the amount in the general reserve fund. As such, they are considering the matter and must make a decision on July 4.

According to the board, it is important to keep a buffer. For example, 2022 showed that unforeseen circumstances can affect municipal finances. “In 2022, we were facing a number of crises. The aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A massive refugee flow started within Europe,” the report read.

Investing and spending

Waalre wants to also continue investing in good facilities and housing. “As part of the Brainport region, our quality as a green living room is our biggest asset. We continue to cherish this and add quality. We have already taken steps in this direction with our housing plans and innovation in education accommodation.” In order to keep a close eye on expenditure, the municipality says it pays extra attention to the costs of care and welfare and energy consumption.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez