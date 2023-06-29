Ambitious revamp for the Weaving Museum

The mayor and alderpersons in Geldrop-Mierlo prefer an ambitious development scenario for the Weverijmuseum (weaving museum). The city council seems to be endorsing those ambitions.

The Weverijmuseum must take steps in the coming years towards preservation for the municipality. The municipal council sees the museum as one of the most appealing attractions in the municipality. That is why efforts have already been made to professionalise the museum management.

The next step must be taken with the establishment of a development plan. Geldrop-Mierlo therefore had three scenarios drawn up with different levels of ambition. In the first scenario (scenario A), the museum focuses on safeguarding the weaving craft, while also focusing on the importance of the weaving industry for the region.

Contribution

For that scenario, the municipality will have to pay around 70,000 euros on top of the subsidy that the museum is currently receiving. The number of visitors in a normal year amounts to 8,000 to 10,000 people.

Preference

However, the Geldrop-Mierlo council is focusing on scenario B. In this scenario, the museum not only focuses on the past, but also on the present and the future. More attention will be paid to life in the Brainport region in the 19th and 20th centuries, but with a look at textiles.

In addition, the link must be made to the current regional industry, the production of new sustainable materials and the connection with the high-tech industry. For that scenario, an annual 90,000 euros must be added to the current subsidy with 12,000 to 14,000 visitors.

Dot on the horizon

In scenario C (Scenario dot on the horizon), the museum must become even more ambitious and get a better foundation in the field of heritage and technology. The museum must also become more interactive and have more places for hands-on activities, for example with a design studio. The cost of this scenario is unknown. The number of visitors per year should amount to 20,000 to 30,000.

The scenarios were not discussed in detail at the council meetings. The parties that had formed their opinion on this seem to have a preference for scenario B. In doing so, they agree with the opinion of the Municipal Executive, which also states in a council proposal that it prefers scenario B.

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the plans after the summer.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez