Do you know anyone on the monument?

Recently a discussion arose in Eindhoven about the names on the liberation monument on Stadshuisplein. Research by the Stichting (foundation) 18 September had revealed that it contained names of SS, NSB and men in German service during World War II.

That is why the Municipality of Eindhoven is in talks with Stichting 18 september, Stichting ‘Herinner u de Namen’ (remember the names) and others involved, about how to deal with this. Anyone who is immediate family of the people on the monument or knows persons and/or their story is asked to contact them.

Stone

In 2013, on the initiative of the “Herinner u de Namen” foundation, a circle of stones was placed around the liberation monument. On these are the names of nearly 1,100 Eindhoven people who died as a result of war between 1940 and 1945. And these names are the subject of the discussion.

If you have any information, a mail can be sent to: verhalen@stichting18september.nl

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

* Ed.~ SS: abbreviation of Schutzstaffel (German for “Protective Echelon”), the black-uniformed elite corps and self-described “political soldiers” of the Nazi Party.

* Ed.~ NSB: abbreviation of Nationaal-Socialistische Beweging (Dutch for national socialist movement in the Netherlands), a Dutch fascist and later Nazi political party that called itself a “movement”.