Country’s first airfryer snack bar leaves Eindhoven

Snack bar De Frietaire is leaving Eindhoven. It was the first airfryer restaurant in the country. Fries and snacks were not prepared with oil, but everything was prepared in the airfryer.

The restaurant opened a year and a half ago on Emmasingel in Eindhoven but now the business will close again. Owner Jules Paquay told Studio040 that he was not satisfied with the location. That is why De Frietaire is moving to another city. Utrecht is emphatically under consideration.

It was believed that preparing snacks through the airfryer would be the future of snack bars. Frying in oil is less healthy obviously, thinks the owner. But business in Eindhoven city centre is not picking up good enough so a relocation is considered.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob